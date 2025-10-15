The Star Trek Episode You Forgot Guest-Starred Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan

Head over to Paramount+ and you'll see its home to two of TV's biggest franchises: The sci-fi classic "Star Trek," and the Neo-Western "Yellowstone." Both have spin-offs, sequels, and prequels, and are among Paramount's most high-profile offerings. And yet, most fans probably don't realize that they have an unexpected connection in Taylor Sheridan. While audiences probably know Sheridan as the creator, writer, and sometimes director of "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923," what they might not remember is that Sheridan also guest-starred in a season 3 episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise."

Titled "Chosen Realm," the episode sees Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) and the crew of the NX-01 Enterprise encounter a group of religious zealots. This group, Archer discovers, worships the deadly spheres created by the Xindi — the same spheres that Archer is trying to destroy in an attempt to prevent them from destroying Earth. In the episode, Taylor Sheridan plays Jareb, one of those religious extremists, who helps take over Enterprise, manning the science station typically operated by Vulcan science officer T'Pol (Jolene Blalock).

Admittedly, Sheridan's role isn't a big one, but the episode provides a glimpse into the "Yellowstone" creator's early acting career, long before he stepped behind the camera to become a writer and director. It was even years before his first major acting role as Sheriff Hale on "Sons of Anarchy," and more than a decade before he helmed his first feature film, "Sicario" (Sheridan has disowned his first directing credit).