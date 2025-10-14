Why Norma Kuhling's Ava Bekker Left Chicago Med

Created by producer Derek Haas, "Chicago Med" premiered in 2015, and audiences at the time probably didn't realize that it would become one of the most bingeworthy medical dramas ever made. Part of its appeal has been its broad ensemble cast, with stars coming and going with regularity or sometimes moving to a spin-off. One such actor who left "Med," however, did so under inauspicious circumstances: Norma Kuhling — who joined the show's cast in Season 2 as Dr. Ava Bekker — left after Season 5 in 2019, accompanied by Colin Donnell. Sources said (via Deadline) that their exits came down to "creative reasons related to the characters' story evolution."

Though no specific reason for the departure was cited, it's largely believed by fans that Bekker's arc simply wasn't working, and included some moments that went too far. When the news was first announced, fans were dismayed that they'd drop Donnell, who played Dr. Connor Rhodes, but were less surprised by Kuhling's exit. "I don't think Rhodes' character is played out yet. Bekker, yeah," said u/GlitzAndGrit on Reddit at the time of the announcement. "Either do something more interesting with her or write her off."

Ultimately, the show did indeed write Bekker out of the series, in dramatic and heartbreaking fashion, with the good Dr. Bekker ending her own life.

