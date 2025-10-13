Nathan Fillion Played Nathan Drake In An Uncharted Movie You Never Knew Existed

Plenty of gamers have noticed that Nathan Fillion has a striking resemblance to Nathan Drake from "Uncharted," and some of them even think that Naughty Dog's treasure hunter was modeled on famous Fillion characters like Malcom Reynolds from "Firefly." Fillion himself has an easy time picturing himself in Nathan Drake's shoes.

"It feels like this is a character tailor-made for me to play," Fillion said in an interview with SlashFilm. "That's what it feels like – maybe everybody feels that way where they're playing the game, I don't know." Fillion isn't the only person who feels like he was meant to play the character. When director Allan Ungar wanted to film his own "Uncharted" movie, he pitched the idea to Fillion, and the actor was sold immediately. The two of them started working together, and in 2018 they released a live-action "Uncharted" fan film that you can still watch online today.

The official "Uncharted" movie is one of the best live-action video game movies out there, but fans of the franchise hold a special place in their heart for Fillion and Ungar's fan film. Their version has around 20 million views on YouTube, and in under 15 minutes, it creates some truly memorable moments and characters. With that movie, Fillion cemented himself as the definitive live-action Nathan Drake for many "Uncharted" fans, and all of them are still waiting to see if there's any chance for Fillion to come back to the franchise.