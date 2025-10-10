How Peacemaker Season 2's Finale Sets Up Future DC Comics Villains

James Gunn didn't waste any time getting to social media to clarify how the "Peacemaker" Season 2 finale will be instrumental to the DCU's future, particularly his "Superman" follow-up, "Man of Tomorrow." "Where Chris is at the end, what is happening between the government and the metahumans, Rick and Lex's new partnership, and all of their decision to do what they did is all a part of the future, ['Man of Tomorrow'], and more," Gunn wrote on Threads. There's not much we know about "Man of Tomorrow" at this point other than speculation concerning Brainiac being the main villain and Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) potentially teaming up.

The idea of a Superman and Lex Luthor alliance may seem farfetched, especially given how much Luthor hates Superman. But what if both those characters wind up on Salvation? If something or someone sends them both to the planet, then they would more or less be forced to work together to find a way home. This could also force Superman to work alongside myriad antagonists, including some Batman foes like Poison Ivy, Two-Face, Man-Bat, and, yes, even Joker if Gunn wanted to set the stage for "The Brave and the Bold" Batman movie that's supposed to still be in the works.

Conversely, Rick Flag could mess up. Instead of putting something inside Salvation, something could get out. A new threat, especially if it's related to Darkseid and his forces from Apokolips, would definitely warrant some unlikely team-ups. Gunn has already mentioned how "Peacemaker" Season 3 isn't actively in the works, but fans should expect to see Peacemaker again. Whatever he's planning, hopefully it ties up all those loose ends from "Peacemaker" Season 2.