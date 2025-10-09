The Real Reason Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie And Michael Myers Are Related In Halloween

One of the threads running through many of the golden age slasher movies is a strange fascination with familial ties. The "Friday the 13th" franchise, for instance, sees Pamela Voorhees begin as the villain only to make way for her son Jason to take over. Later films introduce Jason's half-sister, great-niece, and nephew-in-law as characters across subsequent films. "Halloween" presents a particularly notorious example of this trend, wherein Michael Myers initially targets Laurie Strode simply because her father is trying to sell Michael's childhood home, and he then becomes obsessed with her.

However, "Halloween II" decided to present the shocking revelation that Laurie Strode has a relationship to Michael Myers — they are actually sister and brother. The sibling connection becomes a major element of their adversarial dynamic from that point on and carries over into Rob Zombie's reboot of the franchise in 2007. However, when 2018's "Halloween" decided to not only return to the pre-Zombie canon of the franchise but only acknowledge the original 1978 film, the family link between Laurie and Michael was dropped for the new movie and its two sequels.

So how did the change from strangers to siblings even happen in the first place? It turns out that it was essentially an afterthought mindlessly thrown into a hastily constructed scene that was needed to make "Halloween II" longer.