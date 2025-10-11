The True Story Behind Field Of Dreams Explained

"Field of Dreams" is about believing in something bigger than yourself, which may be why this story about a farmer's supernatural cornfield pairs so well with the American pastime of baseball. While Ray Kinsella's (Kevin Costner) experience with the spirits of Major League Baseball players is fiction, "Field of Dreams" is inspired by untold true events connected to a dark time in baseball's history.

After Ray builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield, he's introduced to the ghost of "Shoeless Joe" Jackson (Ray Liotta, who died in 2022). Jackson was a real baseball player who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1916 to 1920. That's when his career ended, after being accused of helping the White Sox throw the 1919 World series in a gambling scheme. According to the Chicago History Museum, he was one of eight White Sox players accused of being involved in the scandal. They were all suspended from organized baseball for life despite later being acquitted.

The museum points out that the idea of throwing games to boost gambler takes was nothing new. However, one gambler's interview about the botched World Series, along with a subsequent investigation that included several confessions by players, shined a spotlight on the problem. Timing only increased the scandal's visibility, since this was the first World Series after the official end of World War I. All eight suspended players are depicted in "Field of Dreams," and the film shapes our perception of these men, despite the fact that the story itself is fiction.