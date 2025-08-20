Brent Spiner Found One Star Trek Co-Star Especially Challenging

The cast of a TV show doesn't always have to get along to make it a hit. After all, there are plenty of TV friends who couldn't stand each other in real life, but their shows still managed to be popular or even beloved. Case in point, actor Brent Spiner, who played the android commander Data in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" for seven seasons, confirmed that there's at least one member of the show's cast who was especially difficult to film with. They were causing problems, even refusing to take direction to the point where a single scene might take all day to film. Of course, Spiner is referring to the animal actor that played Data's pet cat, Spot, who appeared in some of Data's best episodes.

Data's cat Spot makes her first appearance in the Season 4 episode "Data's Day." Spot turns up again in several other stories, including an installment where she's turned into an iguana thanks to a genetically modified retrovirus. Speaking to attendees at Phila Comic Con in 2010, Spiner discussed his frustrations acting alongside Spot in their many scenes together. "That cat, I have to say, was the stupidest actor, seriously," he said. "I know there are a lot of cat lovers, and I have nothing against cats, but that cat never took a piece of direction. One time they wrote in 'Spot eats tuna out of a can' and he did it on the first take. Otherwise, we were there all day with that cat. Bless his soul."