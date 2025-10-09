After The Hunt Review: Julia Roberts Stars In A #MeToo Drama That Wastes Its Potential [NYFF 2025]

There's no denying that "After the Hunt" thinks it's much smarter than it is. The sexual politics, commentary on the Me Too movement, and criticisms of the younger generation's unwillingness to deal with anything that makes them feel uncomfy might have approached relevancy if this had been made 10 years ago. Instead, they come across as dated and unengaging from a viewer's perspective, having listened to exactly these arguments be hashed out ad nauseam for years.

There's nothing particularly revolutionary about a story that deals with the blurred lines that can exist between young faculty and graduate students, and "After the Hunt" doesn't even bother to try to give it any sort of flair. None of the characters seem to make much sense, and the more that's revealed about them, the less we care. There's a laziness to both the characters and their relationship dynamics with one another, as though Luca Guadagnino thought that "After the Hunt" would be able to float by on the strength of its performances. And while Julia Roberts plays the prototypical career academic with aplomb, Andrew Garfield brings a weaponized likability to the table that makes the he-said-she-said arc carry any water, and Ayo Edebiri makes the best of an enigmatic, underdeveloped protege figure, none of these performances overcome the very real shortcomings of the script.

So all things considered, it's difficult to regard "After the Hunt" as anything other than a disappointment and a waste of talent. Whether it's the result of a script that needed a few more passes before being ready to actually be filmed, or Guadagnino just going through the motions, we can't say. But Guadagnino's output has been fast and furious over the past few years — maybe this is a case of an indisputably talented director with a gifted cast who simply needs to slow down and show his work?

"After the Hunt" made its North American premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 26, and hits theaters on October 10.