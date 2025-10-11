The Embarrassing Incident William Shatner Experienced Promoting Star Trek

When actors head out into the world to promote their latest project, whether it's a feature film or a new television show, they meet a lot of people. These days, it seems that celebrities are peppered with inappropriate questions by interviewers, some of whom confuse them with another celebrity, or they have to sit and answer the same questions repeatedly. It's a necessary step in getting the word out, though it can be a slog.

Today, you can rely on social media and thousands of cable channels, but it wasn't always like that. Actors had to travel, appearing in local broadcast shows, sitting with entertainment journalists, and venturing into unknown territories to sell their project. This was especially true in 1967, when William Shatner was making the rounds promoting his latest show, "Star Trek: The Original Series."

As the de facto ensemble lead Captain Kirk, most of the promotional duties fell to Shatner, as he was the face of the series before the frenzy over the seemingly emotionless Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy, who almost quit over that detail) struck the fledgling fandom. While Shatner did his duty and appeared wherever he was sent, one incident in 1967 ended in anger, although it's amusing to look back on it. While guest-hosting a kids' show in South Carolina, a child sitting in his lap had an accident. As any mall Santa would tell you, these things happen. For Shatner, getting peed on by a kid who wasn't his, was an embarrassing experience.