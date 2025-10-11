Kurt Russell Has A Hilarious Cameo In Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump

Based on the book of the same name, the movie "Forrest Gump" is as much the life story of its titular character as it is a journey through American history and pop culture between the 1950s and the 1980s. Forrest seems to find himself involved in one major historical event after another, as well as both meeting and influencing some of the most famous figures from those eras. What makes the film all the more endearing is the framing device, which has Forrest recounting the stories from his remarkable life to random strangers on a bus stop bench, completely oblivious to all the ways he literally guided the course of history multiple times over.

Among the best historical references in "Forrest Gump" is when a young Forrest meets an up and coming rockabilly musician, and inadvertently teaches that musician his soon to be iconic dance moves. Of course, audiences know that musician to be Elvis Presley, and it's hilarious to suggest that the funky stage walk and hip gyrations that Presley would become infamous for were inspired by Forrest's herky-jerky movements in his leg braces. What you may not know is that the voice of Elvis Presley in "Forrest Gump" is none other than Hollywood legend Kurt Russell in an uncredited performance.