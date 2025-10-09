Smile Is Officially Getting A Prequel (But There's A Catch For Horror Fans)
Parker Finn's "Smile" movies turn the frown upside down for any fan of the macabre. After two successful films about the horror monster known as the Smile Entity that lives off trauma and gets passed on like a curse, there's now a prequel set for release in 2026. However, it won't be a film or television show; instead, it'll be a comic book series from IDW Publishing's imprint IDW Dark.
Considering how the Entity is passed on, it's tough to determine where this demonic being started attaching itself to victims, or even originated from. Now, in "Smile: For the Camera," which is written by Hannah Rose May and drawn by Miriana Puglia, the story turns back the clock to 2005, as a parade of models prepare for fashion week in New York. Expectedly, events go south very quickly once the Entity becomes a part of the action.
Fresh off penning "The Exorcism at 1600 Penn," May returns to horror comics in a tale in which the Entity wreaks havoc in "the ruthless world of the modeling industry," she confirmed in a press release. "As a huge fan of 'Smile,' I'm honored to be entrusted with expanding Parker Finn's terrifying universe into comics," May added. "I've had a disgustingly good time writing this and I can't wait for fans to experience the nightmare in a whole new medium."
Smile 3 could still happen
Not only do fans have a prequel comic book to look forward to, but there's also a strong possibility that "Smile 3" could happen in the near future. However, Parker Finn is rightfully protective over the franchise and any future installments. "I think that it's important that 'Smile' is really thematically and emotionally rich," the filmmaker told The Direct in April 2025 when asked about a third film, adding, "If there is going to be more 'Smile,' we want to make sure that we get it right."
In December 2024, Production Weekly posted a report that stated production for "Smile 3" would begin in Summer 2025, but this was never confirmed by Finn nor Paramount Pictures. That time has been and gone with no further news about "Smile 3," though there's always the possibility that something could have been started under the veil of secrecy, or that production has been pushed out to a later date.
It would be a sad day for horror fans if "Smile 3" was added to the list of horror movie sequels that were never made. But, considering how well the previous two films did at the box office, don't bet against another sequel materializing at some point. Until then, fans will have to make do with the comic book prequel, which is sure to add more disturbing moments to the "Smile" series.