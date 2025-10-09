Smile Is Officially Getting A Prequel (But There's A Catch For Horror Fans)

Parker Finn's "Smile" movies turn the frown upside down for any fan of the macabre. After two successful films about the horror monster known as the Smile Entity that lives off trauma and gets passed on like a curse, there's now a prequel set for release in 2026. However, it won't be a film or television show; instead, it'll be a comic book series from IDW Publishing's imprint IDW Dark.

Considering how the Entity is passed on, it's tough to determine where this demonic being started attaching itself to victims, or even originated from. Now, in "Smile: For the Camera," which is written by Hannah Rose May and drawn by Miriana Puglia, the story turns back the clock to 2005, as a parade of models prepare for fashion week in New York. Expectedly, events go south very quickly once the Entity becomes a part of the action.

Fresh off penning "The Exorcism at 1600 Penn," May returns to horror comics in a tale in which the Entity wreaks havoc in "the ruthless world of the modeling industry," she confirmed in a press release. "As a huge fan of 'Smile,' I'm honored to be entrusted with expanding Parker Finn's terrifying universe into comics," May added. "I've had a disgustingly good time writing this and I can't wait for fans to experience the nightmare in a whole new medium."