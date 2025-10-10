The Cloverfield Easter Egg You Likely Didn't Notice In Star Trek

The "Star Trek" franchise has included Easter eggs for decades. All the way back in the original 1966 series, for example, the Enterprise's service crawlways were known as "Jefferies tubes" in honor of Matt Jefferies, the art director who designed the ship for the series. Since then, Easter eggs have been a staple of "Trek," with newer shows like "Strange New Worlds" brimming with references to classic episodes and even other franchises. And in the 2009 reboot film from director J.J. Abrams, there's an Easter egg many fans didn't notice: a blink-and-miss-it appearance of Slusho, the same drink that appears in other Abrams projects like "Fringe" and "Cloverfield."

Slusho is a fictional brand of soft drink that first appeared in the Abrams-created TV series "Alias," where it was initially called "Slush-O," its logo paying homage to the real-life "Icee" brand of slushy drinks. It also shows up in the Abrams series "Fringe" on several occasions, and at a convenience store in a scene from his 2011 sci-fi adventure "Super 8." But most moviegoers probably remember Slusho best from its part in the viral marketing campaign for 2008's found-footage monster movie "Cloverfield." From that campaign, we learned that Slusho is the product of a Japanese company that uses a special ingredient called Seabed's Nectar, which is implied to be connected to the Cloverfield monster that was hibernating under the ocean for years.

In "Star Trek," Slusho is Cadet Uhura's drink of choice when she's seen ordering at a bar on Earth. Whether that means it's an alcoholic beverage — or a syntheholic beverage — in the future is still very much up for debate.