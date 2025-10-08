A Cameron Diaz Action Movie Is Taking Over Prime Video's Top Charts

In recent years, acclaimed actress Cameron Diaz has sort of stepped out of the spotlight — put a pin in that, actually — but that hasn't stopped one of her movies from crushing it on Amazon Prime Video.

According to FlixPatrol, Diaz's 2010 film with Tom Cruise, cheekily titled "Knight and Day," is soaring to the top of Prime Video's movie charts, nearly two decades after its original release. This spy caper harkens back to a time when Diaz was one of the most beloved and marketable stars on the planet and appeared in blockbuster films with regularity, and point in fact, "Knight and Day" performed quite respectably at the box office, earning a total of $262 million against a pretty big budget of $117 million, proving that both Diaz and Cruise were massive draws back then. (To be fair to Cruise, he definitely still is, and he's still leading movies like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Mission: Impossible" sequels that really clean up at the box office.)

If you're unfamiliar with "Knight and Day" — helmed by future "Logan" and "A Complete Unknown" director James Mangold — here's the basic gist. After classic car restorer June Havens (Diaz) ends up sitting next to CIA agent Roy Miller (Cruise) on a flight — only because June literally bumps into Roy at the airport, leading his fellow agents to assume they're working together — and ends up drawn into a world she never expected to enter into. So what else can you expect from the fun, breezy "Knight and Day" — a film that relies heavily on the chemistry and charisma of both Diaz and Cruise, something which definitely ends up working in its favor in the end?