Hands Down The Best Times Actors Broke The Rest Of The Cast

There are few things more entertaining to watch than a behind-the-scenes moment where an actor breaks and laughs along with the joke instead of staying in character. That's why we've made a video out about the funniest, most memorable, and most charming instances of actors breaking their castmates during filming. It's mandatory viewing, not just if you're on the lookout for a good laugh yourself, but for anyone who likes to take a peak behind the curtain of Hollywood sets.

There's something uniquely revealing about those moments in which the necessary steeliness of acting — the carefully-sustained illusion that everything within a show or film's universe is actually happening — gives way to the atavistic human impulse to just giggle at silly stuff. It's a testament to the fact that actors are human beings first and foremost. Even A-listers are not immune to reacting sincerely to funny things, no matter how experienced they are.

These moments often remind us that cast members are usually friends in real life. Of course, that's not always the case (there are plenty of TV friends who couldn't stand each other in real life). But, for the most part, actors who get on well with each other give the best performances. A by-product of getting so close is that the temptation to goof around creeps in — after all, who hasn't tried to make a friend laugh when they know they shouldn't?