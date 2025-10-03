An Overlooked Dwayne Johnson Fantasy Action Movie Is Streaming For Free

Dwayne Johnson is probably best known for big, blockbuster action movies like "Fast Five," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and "San Andreas." He has plenty of forgotten failures, too, but one interesting hit in his filmography is the 2014 fantasy epic "Hercules," which did well in theaters but seems to have lost its standing on Johnson's impressive resume. However, the film has found new life on streaming after being recently made available for free viewing on Tubi. And it's a big hit there, coming in at No. 4 on the most-watched chart for the platform.

A big-budget take on the mythical Roman hero, "Hercules" puts Johnson into the same role once held by such iconic muscle men as Mickey Hargitay, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Lou Ferrigno. And one can easily argue that Johnson is the best of the bunch, starring in an adaptation of a graphic novel retelling of the classic legend titled "Hercules: The Thracian Wars." Directed by Brett Ratner, the film is a slick, brutally violent, no-expenses-spared adventure, with epic action and sweeping battles that make audiences truly feel the weight of the fight that Hercules must wage against a brutal warlord.

Though reviews were mixed from both critics and audiences, most agreed that the action alone was worth the price of admission. In short, if you're looking for a truly jaw-dropping action movie with a larger-than-life hero fighting in an ancient war, "Hercules" is the movie for you — and now you can watch it for free.