Supernatural Once Blew Its Catering Budget On This David Bowie Song

In September 2025, "Supernatural" celebrated its 20th anniversary, and the leads of the 15-season show (which we've ranked worst to best) revealed several fascinating tidbits about its production. Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins sat with Entertainment Weekly, discussing the series. They shared stories with one another, recalling funny anecdotes and events. One that arose had to do with music, and if you know anything about "Supernatural," you know that music plays a big part.

Kansas' "Carry On Wayward Son" is undoubtedly the series' unofficial theme song, which plays at various times throughout its run. Dean Winchester (Ackles) is particularly enamored with songs from the 1970s, sharing a predilection with his father, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who left on good terms at the end of season 2. In the actors' discussion, a question arose: "What's the series' best needle drop," and everyone shared their opinions. There are several methods for licensing songs for television, and productions typically purchase licenses for whole catalogs.

Still, if there's a song they want that's not immediately available, it can be expensive. One track in "Supernatural" ended up killing the catering budget for an entire week. David Bowie's "Space Oddity," which opens with the memorable lyric, "Ground Control to Major Tom," was referenced a few times, but only played once. Evidently, when they licensed the track for the Season 6 episode "Clap Your Hands If You Believe," the crew had to go a week without craft services. Given the way the guys talk about it, it seems like they didn't have a choice in the matter.