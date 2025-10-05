Where Was Wednesday Filmed? Every Major Location Explained
Netflix's "Wednesday" is steadily becoming the ideal fall show. With the gloomy, gothic vibes of Nevermore Academy, the colorful foliage, and the various monsters and frights that Wednesday and her friends come across, the series encapsulates everything audiences love about Tim Burton's projects. As Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) tries to solve mysteries and protect her friends, she has a lot to learn along the way, including when to acknowledge that she needs help and that her plans aren't always the best. The spooky backdrop, and how Wednesday leans into it, makes the story even better.
While many fans are probably trying to figure out how they filmed with Thing, what you should be wondering is where they filmed the show. The setting is part of what sells the aesthetic "Wednesday" is known for and why it's as good as it is. Though some of the series is filmed on sound stages, plenty of amazing locations are used to bring the world of the outcasts to our screens — and you can even visit most of them. From historical castles to old colleges, these are the major filming locations that brought "Wednesday" to life.
The exterior of Nevermore Academy is in Romania
Season 1 of "Wednesday" filmed in Romania – giving the country a terrific tourism boost – which is where the team found the ideal castle to be the exterior of Nevermore Academy, the school Wednesday begins attending at the start of the series. The challenge was not only finding a castle that looked fit for outcasts, but like something that would be in Vermont, where the school is actually located.
Cantacuzino Castle, located in Bușteni, Romania, might look like a Gothic castle, but it was built in the early 1900s, with construction taking place between 1901 and 1911. It is a combination of neo-Brancovenesc and neo-Romanian design, reinforcing that just because it looks like Gothic architecture, that doesn't mean it is. Though originally used as a summer home for a prime minister, the castle is open to the public for tours, so you can visit this filming location. However, it was only used for the exterior shots of Nevermore, so don't expect to recognize the inside.
The interior of Nevermore Academy is elsewhere
The interior of Nevermore comes from several locations. In Season 1, when production took place in Romania, two places in Bucharest were the inside of Nevermore: Monteoru House and Casa Niculescu-Dorobantu. The former was built in 1874 and is used as a cultural center, boasting a restaurant and spaces for exhibitions. The latter was built between 1911 and 1923, designed by famous Romanian architect Grigore Cerchez, and is considered a piece of neo-Gothic architecture.
In Season 2, Charleville Castle became the new interior of Nevermore with production moving to Ireland. The Gothic castle was built in 1798, and though it fell into a state of disrepair at some point, restoration began in 1971. Today it is maintained by the Charleville Castle Heritage Trust and is open to the public to visit and tour. Despite the change in location, show co-creator Miles Millar thinks that Ireland fits perfectly into what was envisioned for the series. "There's something very magical about the light in Ireland that really lends itself to the show and gives it something that's very unique and special that translates to the screen," Millar told TUDUM. "Even though the show is set in Vermont, it makes it feel more aesthetically like a Tim Burton setting." That's no surprise to Tim Burton fans, who probably already know the wildest and the smallest details about Burton himself.
The amazing Nevermore Greenhouse is in Bucharest
The Nevermore Greenhouse plays a huge role in Season 1. Not only is it where audiences can see interesting plants — like a Venus fly trap — and watch Wednesday and Bianca have a battle of wits, it's where the season's true villain hides in plain sight. With all the flora, the space feels full of life. That is pretty different from the places Wednesday usually spends her time in.
The Bucharest Botanical Gardens is what the production team used as the Nevermore greenhouse during filming. The garden began in 1884, with new additions continually introduced by the local university. There were spaces set aside for people to study plant biology and genetics in the Botanical Institute and there is even a museum on site. The land is divided into 11 sections, including a decorative area with 500 species of flowering plants. You can also see the original Old Greenhouse as you walk the grounds.
Production took over the Powerscourt Estate for Season 2
Like the first season, Season 2 of "Wednesday" features beautiful outdoor spaces. The Powerscourt Estate, located just outside of Dublin, Ireland, became Camp Jericho, also known as Camp Outcast. Notably on the grounds is a waterfall, which is where the sets for Camp Jericho were built. Audiences can see what is Ireland's highest waterfall throughout the third episode, since it's the backdrop to the camp site. "We did a massive set build there, and that took about six weeks of prep, and then we shot there for most of Episode 3, so we got great production value out of that," location manager Maria O'Connor shared with TUDUM.
Powerscourt Estate also boasts several gardens which were used for some of the graveyard sequences during the season. However, Deansgrange Cemetery in Dublin is the home to the mausoleum the crew built for the season.
An old priest training college became Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital
A key location in "Wednesday" Season 2 is Willow Hill, the psychiatric facility that is not only housing Tyler, but also dozens of outcasts. Their deaths had been faked all so someone could keep them locked in the depths of the building to study them. The hospital is where most of the mid-season cliffhanger takes place, including when Tyler, as the Hyde, pushes Wednesday out a second-story window.
The team transformed an old college in Ireland into Willow Hill. "We took over Clonliffe College, which was an old priest training college in Drumcondra, for about three months," location manager Maria O'Connor told TUDUM. It fit the aesthetic of the show and where they'd filmed Willow Hill sequences in Season 1, so it was the perfect location. "It was the scale of it and the big long corridors, the big gothic corridors, which worked really well with where they'd shot in Season 1, so it just fit really nicely with the show," she said.