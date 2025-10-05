Where Was Wednesday Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Netflix's "Wednesday" is steadily becoming the ideal fall show. With the gloomy, gothic vibes of Nevermore Academy, the colorful foliage, and the various monsters and frights that Wednesday and her friends come across, the series encapsulates everything audiences love about Tim Burton's projects. As Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) tries to solve mysteries and protect her friends, she has a lot to learn along the way, including when to acknowledge that she needs help and that her plans aren't always the best. The spooky backdrop, and how Wednesday leans into it, makes the story even better.

While many fans are probably trying to figure out how they filmed with Thing, what you should be wondering is where they filmed the show. The setting is part of what sells the aesthetic "Wednesday" is known for and why it's as good as it is. Though some of the series is filmed on sound stages, plenty of amazing locations are used to bring the world of the outcasts to our screens — and you can even visit most of them. From historical castles to old colleges, these are the major filming locations that brought "Wednesday" to life.