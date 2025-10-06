Matt Damon Almost Played An Important (But Underused) Star Trek Character

Matt Damon made the successful transition from early roles in "Mystic Pizza" and "Good Will Hunting" to a solid box office career as the action hero behind the Ocean's and Jason Bourne franchise. But several years before farming potatoes on Mars in 2015's "The Martian," Damon was offered a small but pivotal role in another intergalactic venture as George Kirk, the father of "Star Trek" legacy character Captain James T. Kirk (Chris Pine), in the 2009 J.J. Abrams "Trek" reboot.

In an interview with MTV, Abrams shared, "I went to Damon for the role of Kirk's father, and he declined in the most gracious and understandable and logical of reasons." The part instead went to Chris Hemsworth, who played the Kirk doomed to become captain for mere moments just as his famous Starfleet son was being born in what Trek fans call the Kelvin timeline. Abrams later concluded that having someone as famous as Damon might have taken away from the storytelling, adding, "We lucked out with Chris Hemsworth, and he did a great job."

While Hemsworth would get ripped to play Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe a couple of years later, he was still a relatively unknown actor at the time of "Star Trek's" release. As Abrams recounted on the DVD commentary, the casting turned out to be so good that Abrams' sister even asked him, "Why'd you cast the same actor as the father and Kirk?"