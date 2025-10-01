A Historical K-Drama With A Wild Premise Is Becoming A Sensation On Netflix

It seems a new Korean drama takes streaming by storm in the West every day, and it's not just "Squid Game." But whether it's a life-or-death game show or a girl turning into a chicken nugget, the biggest chart-toppers always seem to come with a wild premise. And the latest Korean series to become a hit on Netflix, the historical fantasy time travel drama "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty," might have the most outlandish premise yet.

"Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" tells the story of Yeon Ji-yeong (Im Yoon-ah), a brilliant chef in modern-day Korea. But upon her return home after winning a major award, the timing of a solar eclipse sends her hurtling backwards through time, and she arrives in Joseon-era Korea. There she happens upon the court of King Yi Heon (Lee Chae-Min), loosely based on the real-life Korean tyrant Yeonsangun, who lived around the turn of the 16th century. With a chance to change part of Korea's darkest history, Ji-yeong sets out to soothe the heart of the diabolical Yi Heon with her impressive culinary skills.

Based on a web novel by Park Guk-Jae titled "Surviving as Yeonsangun's Chef," the Korean live-action series is topping the foreign charts on Netflix. If it continues to dazzle, perhaps we'll have another South Korean franchise on our hands, and a new entry on our list of the best K-drama shows on Netflix.