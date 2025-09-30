A Star Trek Veteran Knows Exactly What The Franchise Needs To Succeed

Since "Star Trek's" return to the small screen in 2017 with the debut of "Star Trek: Discovery," the franchise has expanded with throngs of content. But this new wave of shows hasn't been the overwhelming success that Paramount anticipated, with "Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard" being divisive among fans, while "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Strange New Worlds" were shuffled off before their time. If you ask '90s "Star Trek" veteran Brannon Braga, the answer to "Trek's" woes is simple: Longer seasons.

"A lot of shows now are Tinder relationships, eight episodes every two years," Braga said at an appearance at 2025's STLV: Trek to Vegas Convention (via TrekMovie). It's safe to say Braga knows a thing or two about this franchise, acting as a producer, writer, and co-creator on shows such as "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Voyager" (where he wanted to kill off a major character in the finale), and "Star Trek: Enterprise." He likened the fandom's investment in "Voyager" to a long-term relationship, which is difficult to develop with shorter seasons.

"That's not going to be something you necessarily pass on to your kids. And I think that's a loss." Braga admits, however, that shorter seasons are the new norm, especially on premium streamers. But anything can happen, especially with Skydance's recent acquisition of Paramount. So who knows, maybe Braga will return and Trekkies will get 26 episodes a year once more.