The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Made Her Movie Debut In A Classic '80s Drama
Most people know Mayim Bialik either for her portrayal of neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running hit series "The Big Bang Theory" or for playing the titular character in the popular 1990s sitcom "Blossom." What you may not know is that the actress actually made her debut before the latter show, playing the precocious 11-year-old version of Bette Midler's born-to-be-famous character CC Bloom in the 1988 tear-jerker film "Beaches."
"Beaches" is about a life-long friendship between two disparate women, one a flamboyant performer (Midler), the other a wealthy attorney (Barbara Hershey). The film follows Bloom as she rushes to her ailing friend's side while reminiscing about their past and how they instantly bonded when they first met. Bialik has some scene-stealing moments in "Beaches," especially given her dead-ringer looks as a mini-me Midler.
While the young actress didn't lend the powerhouse vocals to her kiddie character, instead relying on an over-dub, the scene where a pint-size CC belts out "The Glory of Love" in a hot pink, showgirl-style leotard and black feather boa was the moment audiences at the time knew Bialik herself was going to be a star. A couple of years later, Bialik skyrocketed to fame on the coming-of-age sitcom "Blossom," with her picture plastered on teen magazines everywhere.
Mayim Bialik still gets emotional watching Beaches
Mayim Bialik is on the list of famous Hollywood actors who started out as child stars, and it's all because of "Beaches." She hit the jackpot when she landed the role of young CC, donning a curly red wig and tinted contact lenses to match Midler's signature look. The casting was uncanny, and Bialik could not have gotten any luckier with the movie's unexpected commercial success, especially for an emotional buddy dramedy starring two 40-something women.
Writing about the film on her website Grok Nation, Bialik acknowledged that she probably wouldn't be in the position she is today if she hadn't landed the role of 11-year-old CC. "It was this movie that changed my life and catapulted me into working on sitcoms, which determined the course of my career and life," she wrote. "I am so honored to have been a part of this movie which has touched so many lives and hearts."
Bialik also said that it's difficult for her to watch the film these days because she finds her voice a little "annoying," but whenever she sits down for a viewing, she can't help but get emotional, especially during the musical numbers. She added: "Yes, 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' makes me cry every darn time." She's certainly not alone in that — "Beaches" is among the movies that are guaranteed to make you cry.