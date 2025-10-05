The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Made Her Movie Debut In A Classic '80s Drama

Most people know Mayim Bialik either for her portrayal of neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler on the long-running hit series "The Big Bang Theory" or for playing the titular character in the popular 1990s sitcom "Blossom." What you may not know is that the actress actually made her debut before the latter show, playing the precocious 11-year-old version of Bette Midler's born-to-be-famous character CC Bloom in the 1988 tear-jerker film "Beaches."

"Beaches" is about a life-long friendship between two disparate women, one a flamboyant performer (Midler), the other a wealthy attorney (Barbara Hershey). The film follows Bloom as she rushes to her ailing friend's side while reminiscing about their past and how they instantly bonded when they first met. Bialik has some scene-stealing moments in "Beaches," especially given her dead-ringer looks as a mini-me Midler.

While the young actress didn't lend the powerhouse vocals to her kiddie character, instead relying on an over-dub, the scene where a pint-size CC belts out "The Glory of Love" in a hot pink, showgirl-style leotard and black feather boa was the moment audiences at the time knew Bialik herself was going to be a star. A couple of years later, Bialik skyrocketed to fame on the coming-of-age sitcom "Blossom," with her picture plastered on teen magazines everywhere.