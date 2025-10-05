Halloween movies are an interesting breed in the pantheon of holiday-themed cinema. To be considered a Thanksgiving or Christmas movie, the events must explicitly take place during the holiday itself. However, most ooky spooky cinema can be assimilated into the Halloween canon with little pushback, no matter the time of year they're set in, allowing a wide berth of movies to qualify. However, that lax categorization means that films explicitly concerning the Halloween holiday get lost in the shuffle. Where's the love for those titles that dare to actually focus on this beloved time of the year?

The 12 best Halloween movies of all time (chosen and ranked per this author's personal opinions) are an eclectic bunch that show the artistic possibilities that come from directly incorporating Halloween imagery and customs into a cinematic experience. These titles range from quiet indies to superhero blockbusters and, of course, horror films where masked killers imaginatively murder teenagers, among other ventures.

Even though a wide array of movies qualify as "timely viewing" for Halloween, these dozen films are great examples of specifically Halloween-centric cinema and all the creativity that this holiday inspires.