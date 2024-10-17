Is Coraline Really Based On A True Story?

"Coraline" has been delighting viewers for years with its sublime spookiness. It's a children's tale about the importance of family, friendship, and accepting the ones you love, flaws and all. The tale follows Coraline Jones (Dakota Fanning), an 11-year-old who's royally embarrassed by her preoccupied parents Mel (Teri Hatcher) and Charlie (John Hodgman). They have just moved into a new building loaded with eccentric types, and she's bored and restless – a big clue that something unusual is set to happen.

Her new neighbor gives her a doll that looks like her, and a bored Coraline discovers a door lodged in her living room's brick fireplace. When the door turns into a tunnel, Coraline discovers the Other World. There, duplicates of her mother and father exist — merry, button-eyed, but living entirely to please her. Coraline thinks she has the solution to her problems and spends time on both sides of the door. With a talking black cat (Keith David) warning her of the dangers of this other land and her new friend Wybie (Robert Bailey Jr.) bearing stories about his great aunt's disappearance in the Other World, is it possible that she's in danger?

The answer might be obvious, considering the movie's constellation of fantasy elements and its talking cat character, but "Coraline" isn't based on a true story. What it is based on, however, is a constellation of tales and experiences from its author, Neil Gaiman.