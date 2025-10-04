Star Trek: Picard's Co-Creator Had One Condition For The Patrick Stewart Series

Of course, bit by bit, "Star Trek: Picard" did give fans the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" reunion they wanted. However, it was done in a way that made sense for the show and also stayed true to Patrick Stewart's initial wishes. The actor lifted the lid on the conversations that took place behind the scenes in his autobiography, revealing that the network wanted to do a full reunion during Season 3. "Now I was less resistant," Stewart wrote. "As an executive producer, I had a say in how we might go about achieving such a reunion."

Stewart made it clear that he was only on board with the idea as long as they didn't "bring them all back at once" and the former cast members were introduced in a in "trickle," which is how it ultimately happened. The actor explained his reasoning for this: "It was essential to me that each 'TNG' character came into the picture because he or she had a specific contribution to make and it wasn't just sentimental window dressing. If Jean-Luc had changed so much over the years, so, too, surely, had the other members of the Enterprise crew."

The end result was a season that blew both fans and critics away. "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 has a near-perfect Certified Fresh rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is also impressive at 88%. The third season delivered the right mixture of character-driven storytelling and stuff for long-time fans (there are a bunch of Easter eggs in "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3). In the end, everyone won — Kurtzman got his wish, Stewart made the show he wanted to make, and the fans got one of the best "Star Trek" installments in years.