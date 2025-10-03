What Love Island Host Sarah Hyland Wishes Fans Knew About The Reality Series
Sarah Hyland, who is best known for playing Haley Dunphy in the beloved sitcom "Modern Family," dabbled with reality TV hosting duties when she joined "Love Island USA," fronting the popular dating series for Season 4 and Season 5. She sat down for several interviews during her time as the face of the series, dishing on what goes on behind the scenes. During her time in the villa, one thing she really wanted fans to know was how much work the crew puts in to make the contestants' home away from home the best it can be.
"I don't think the fans know how hard art production and props worked — just what goes on behind the scenes to make the villa, it's so amazing. These people are so talented," Hyland told BuzzFeed in 2023. "Our crew is so hard-working — and it's so hot outside, they're building all the things, they're painting the stuff, and the landscapers are about. It's such a beautiful thing." Hyland stopped hosting "Love Island USA" after two seasons and Ariana Madix, known for "Vanderpump Rules," took over, fronting the main series and the spin-off "Love Island: Beyond the Villa."
What is Sarah Hyland doing now?
If you're a fan of the show, then you'll likely already know that Sarah Hyland was disappointed in her "Modern Family" ending, suggesting that she felt as though Haley had been reduced to nothing but a parent when she should have been allowed to pursue her own goals away from motherhood. Perhaps that's why she has gravitated toward the stage since she left her "Love Island USA" hosting duties behind. Hyland appeared in the Off-Broadway run of "Little Shop of Horrors" as Audrey in 2024, scoring rave reviews. "Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland are superb in their protagonist roles, and they have great chemistry together as Seymour and Audrey," wrote Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal.
Hyland impressed the critics once again with her run as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway production of "The Great Gatsby" in 2025. "The emotions she brought to this role were very impressive," wrote Kayla Werth of The Quadrangle. "I think her background in both television and theater tied together quite well. During her final ballad, 'Beautiful Little Fool,' the emotions she showed through her vocals and physical gestures felt real." When she appeared on The View to promote the production, Hyland said that getting the chance to play Daisy in "The Great Gatsby" — a book she adored growing up, having read it for the first time in fifth grade — was "an absolute dream."