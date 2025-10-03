What Love Island Host Sarah Hyland Wishes Fans Knew About The Reality Series

Sarah Hyland, who is best known for playing Haley Dunphy in the beloved sitcom "Modern Family," dabbled with reality TV hosting duties when she joined "Love Island USA," fronting the popular dating series for Season 4 and Season 5. She sat down for several interviews during her time as the face of the series, dishing on what goes on behind the scenes. During her time in the villa, one thing she really wanted fans to know was how much work the crew puts in to make the contestants' home away from home the best it can be.

"I don't think the fans know how hard art production and props worked — just what goes on behind the scenes to make the villa, it's so amazing. These people are so talented," Hyland told BuzzFeed in 2023. "Our crew is so hard-working — and it's so hot outside, they're building all the things, they're painting the stuff, and the landscapers are about. It's such a beautiful thing." Hyland stopped hosting "Love Island USA" after two seasons and Ariana Madix, known for "Vanderpump Rules," took over, fronting the main series and the spin-off "Love Island: Beyond the Villa."