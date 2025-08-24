Why Modern Family Star Sarah Hyland Left Her Love Island Hosting Duties

Sarah Hyland is known for playing the oldest Dunphy daughter, Haley, in the long-running sitcom "Modern Family." Over the course of 11 seasons, audiences watched as she changed from an immature high school student to the married mom of twins, though many were disappointed by her ending compared to the other characters.

After "Modern Family," Hyland continued to appear on television, eventually hosting two seasons of "Love Island USA." The latter is "Big Brother" meets "Bachelor in Paradise," as contestants are isolated together to couple up while being filmed around the clock.

In March 2024, Hyland confirmed through a story on her Instagram (via People) that she would not be returning to host "Love Island USA" because she "committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon." Though fans of the dating series liked Hyland as a host, she didn't return for a third time in the villa because she landed a role on stage in "Little Shop of Horrors." Being in the musical directly conflicted with the filming schedule for "Love Island USA," so the actress had to step away from the reality series.