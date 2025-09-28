Anemone Review: Daniel Day-Lewis Shines In An Otherwise Dull Drama [NYFF 2025]

The opening shot of "Anemone" immediately grabs one's attention: a slow pan across childlike drawings illustrating the a scene of violence from the Northern Irish Troubles. From there, we're introduced to the forests where Ray has hidden away from the world for two decades. Jem receives coordinates for where to meet with his brother, a meeting which is a sore subject for the rest of his family — Ray abandoned his wife Nessa (Samantha Morton) while she was pregnant, and their son Brian (Samuel Bottomley) has grown up resenting his biological father, seeing his uncle as his real dad.

Questions of nature vs. nurture are raised by Brian's growing interest in military enlistment, following in Ray's footsteps in a manner nobody else would want to happen. I figure this story about fathers and sons has some serious personal resonance to the father-and-son creative team behind the film, and with another draft of the script and some judicious editing, it's possible to imagine a version of this being quite moving. But "Anemone" is too drawn out, too overbearing in some places and too obscure in others to get much of an emotional reaction at all.

That is, except for when it's time for Ray to monologue. Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the best actors of all time, does an astonishing job performing both of his two big monologue scenes, enough so to carry material that would turn me off in lesser hands. The first is the closest thing "Anemone" has to a joke, one so dark and disgusting that it prompted walk-outs at the New York Film Festival press screening, yet his telling of it is captivating. The second is where Ray finally reveals the source of trauma that made him leave his family and society as a whole — another ugly story, and one where I'm not sure how bad to let myself feel for the character, but his acting sure made me feel something. That control of his facial muscles!