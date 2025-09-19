The Only Rundown You Need Before One Battle After Another
Steven Spielberg has already seen it three times, and now moviegoers everywhere will get to know for themselves why the world is raving about Paul Thomas Anderson's latest motion picture, "One Battle After Another."
Paul Thomas Anderson's recent resume has been stacked with a pile of indie hits. His most recent release, "Licorice Pizza," a coming-of-age tale set in California, made over $33 million. "Phantom Thread," the story of a complicated relationship between an aging fashion designer and his young muse, got a lot of press for being Daniel Day-Lewis' so-called retirement film, and grossed over $52 million worldwide. Both received decent critical acclaim, with "Licorice Pizza" landing at 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and "Phantom Thread" making it to 91%. With so much buzz and excitement behind it, expect "One Battle After Another" to continue Anderson's winning streak.
The praise for the crime caper One Battle After Another is nearly universal
"One Battle After Another" centers itself around The French 75, a group of activists and vigilantes who scatter in the wake of a failed bank robbery. Fifteen years pass, and Pat (Leonardo DiCaprio), the group's munitions specialist, has been lying low and raising his daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), under the name "Bob" in Northern California, who was conceived with fellow French member Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor). Bob has fallen into a stoned, hazy semi-existence. But when Willa is kidnapped by Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), a militaristic old foe of her parents who was formerly involved with Perfidia, the band gets back together.
The film looks like it's going to end up being a major critical hit and currently sits at 97% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "One Battle After Another" is scheduled for release in theaters on September 26, 2025.