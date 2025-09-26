Why Jeremy Renner's Bourne Legacy Never Got A Sequel (Will It Ever Happen?)

When a movie franchise relies on one actor alone, studios can be understandably nervous about its longevity. If their star ever walks away, the house of cards could collapse. For that reason, the "Bourne" series attempted to introduce a new hero in "The Bourne Legacy" as a way to extend the series after Matt Damon, who hated his role in "The Bourne Ultimatum," decided to call it quits. "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner stepped into the franchise as another skilled agent, but since its release in 2012, we have yet to see a sequel to "The Bourne Legacy" — and that's because original star Matt Damon decided to return. Justin Lin (who is best known for his work in the "Fast & Furious" franchise) was once in talks to direct a sequel to "The Bourne Legacy," but after years in development, things collapsed around him and it never came to fruition.

When he spoke with the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in 2024, Lin revealed that he was offered the chance to direct a follow-up to "The Bourne Legacy" (which is often ranked as the worst film in the "Bourne" franchise) because Matt Damon was "done" with the series, as he put it. After meeting with Renner and working on a script, things looked up. But those things changed when, in the middle of crafting that script, "Matt [Damon] and [Paul] Greengrass decided to come back." Lin wasn't too upset about the sudden ax-drop, and he graciously stepped away to make room for the original creators. "That's their franchise, and I totally understand," he said. The end result was the fifth film in the franchise, 2016's "Jason Bourne," and there's apparently been no further interest in a sequel to "The Bourne Legacy" since.