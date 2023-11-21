Jason Bourne 6 In The Works & Universal Wants Matt Damon Back

Roll up your newspapers and get your freshly sharpened pencils at the ready. The expert assassin with everyday objects, Jason Bourne, could soon be spotted out in the open again, with "All Quiet on the Western Front" director Edward Berger at the helm. Deadline reports that the filmmaker is currently in talks to add a brand-new installment to the Jason Bourne franchise, taking over from director Paul Greengrass, who worked on three of the four core Bourne movies, ending with "Jason Bourne" in 2016.

The only question is, will the star who has played Bourne since 2002 be back to dodge surveillance cameras and pummel earpiece-wearing assets into the ground as well? Deadline's sources confirm that once a script is complete, Matt Damon, who played the spy with a spotty memory four times, will be offered to come back for a fifth, but that's all dependent on it hitting the right notes for the star.

It's not that wild of an idea for Damon to dive back into the role, given that even after his last outing with the character, he was considering returning to Bourne further down the line if the offer was there. Speaking to The Guardian following the release of "Jason Bourne," Damon said, "My guess is it will be a while before we'll even get around to doing another one. They might reboot me before I bow out."