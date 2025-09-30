Kurt Russell Had One Valid Request For His Stargate Character

When making a blockbuster film, producers have to convince a studio that their story is worth bankrolling. In the case of "Stargate," though, Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich were making the movie on their own, without major studio backing. Part of getting investors to sign on meant finding a star who could put butts in seats. For Devlin, Kurt Russell was their man, but it took some serious lobbying to get the "Escape from New York" actor to sign on.

"[Russell] would be a really great name for foreign sales since we were doing the movie independently," Devlin told Variety. But the actor turned down the role multiple times because he wasn't happy with the script. A big payday eventually got him to sign on the dotted line, but the irony is that the script he didn't like wasn't the one they were ever intending to use. "What we found out is that he had been given the wrong script," Devlin says. "He was given a very early draft of the script that should never have gotten out. So, when he actually saw the shooting script he went, 'Oh, this isn't so bad."'

Eventually, with the right tweaks — including a hairstyle that's since become iconic — Devlin, Emmerich, and Russell had a major hit on their hands. Releasing in 1994, it hit it big at the box office to the tune of $156 million (adjusted to about $434 million in 2025). While it might be considered by some — including us — to be an overrated '90s sci-fi movie, it's still a ton of fun.