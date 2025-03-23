The Most Overrated '90s Sci-Fi Movies

Science fiction is one of the biggest genres in Hollywood, where they regularly pump out wildly successful, critically acclaimed movies. From sweeping epics like "Dune" to blockbusters like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and thoughtful dramas like "Everything Everywhere All at Once," everyone loves a good sci-fi story. But back in the 1990s, these films were still a bit more niche, and many of the biggest from that decade doubled as action movies, becoming hits with big-budget spectacle and alien invasion stories.

Over the years, some of the most beloved science fiction movies of the '90s have gone on to become all-time classics, while films that didn't strike it rich initially went on to become cult classics thanks to the rise of DVD and streaming in the years since their release. But how many of them truly live up to their reputations? You might be surprised that some of the so-called "best" sci-fi flicks of the '90s aren't all they are cracked up to be. Some are surprisingly bad, while others just don't quite deserve their reputation as the cream of the crop.