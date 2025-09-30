Every Lord Of The Rings And Major Tolkien Middle-Earth Novel Ranked

Everyone loves "The Lord of the Rings." They make up a quarter of the top 12 movies of all time on IMDb's top 250 movie list, for goodness' sake. "The Hobbit" films are less grand but still entertaining, as is the "Rings of Power" and many of the older animated adaptations. While Looper has already gone on record with ranking the on-screen adaptations of Middle-earth, how does the source material stack up?

Let's rank the three books of "The Lord of the Rings," the Hobbit, and several of the other Middle-earth books by subjective quality. To avoid the list getting out of control, we're going to limit this to novels. There are several shorter entries, like "The Adventures of Tom Bombadil," "The Road Goes Ever On," and "Bilbo's Last Song" that we won't count. Comparing world-building novels with tiny slices of life is an apples-and-oranges situation, and this ranking is going to be difficult enough as it is.

For the diehards out there, we'll also draw a line against books like "The Nature of Middle-earth," since it's made up of scraps of original writing and tons of third-party input. Instead, we'll include more complete posthumous things that Christopher Tolkien, his son, helped publish. That includes "Unfinished Tales," "The Silmarillion," and some recent breakout stories. Okay, enough with the details. Let's dive into this thing. We do mean dive, too. This descending list starts with the toughest material to love, ending with the best.