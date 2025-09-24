Quentin Tarantino Needed Three Viewings To Fully Understand A Christopher Nolan Movie

If you have a favorite director, you can expect that your favorite director probably has a favorite director too. Enter Quentin Tarantino, who didn't come right out and say that his fellow Oscar winner Christopher Nolan is his favorite director, per se, but he had some serious praise for the British director's 2017 film "Dunkirk." The movie, which centers around the evacuation of Allied forces in World War II, utilizes little dialogue and relies on atmosphere and action as the soldiers depicted travel by plane, land, and sea, was, according to Tarantino, his seventh favorite movie of all time for a while, but shot to second place after some rewatches.

"I had an interesting experience with it the first couple of times," Tarantino told co-hosts Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan on The Ringer's "Rewatchables" podcast. "The first time I saw it, I don't know what I was thinking the first time. I just dealt with the spectacle of it all. I couldn't deal with anything else but the spectacle of it all."

As Tarantino told them, the immersive way that Nolan shot the film really threw him during his first couple of viewings. "I liked the movie, but the spectacle almost numbed me to the experience," he recalled. "I don't think I felt anything emotional. I was awed by it. But I didn't know what I was awed by. ... It wasn't until the third time that I could see past the spectacle and into the people the story is about. I finally could see through the trees a little bit."

Finally, Tarantino figured out precisely how Nolan crafted the film and gained a new understanding of one of Nolan's masterpieces. "Oftentimes, you see a film where the style is about the adrenaline of it," Tarantino continued. "The style is an immersive experience, but by the third or fourth viewing you get past the style and you realize the magician's tricks. In the case of 'Dunkirk,' it rewards Nolan's efforts to see it more. There's a point, by mid movie, he can't do it wrong [...] It's a symphony. Nothing doesn't work."

Tarantino is right, but there's something ironic about his take on "Dunkirk" — because some of his movies are a bit tricky too.