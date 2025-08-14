Why Ice Age: Continental Drift Is So Important On Alien: Earth

"Alien: Earth" introduces a lot of fascinating ideas into the long-running "Alien" franchise. Arguably, the creepiest aspect isn't even the xenomorphs, but the hybrids that place children's minds inside of adult robotic bodies. There's the underlying concept of how much humanity you can strip away before someone stops being considered human. And also, the "Ice Age" movies are apparenrly still super popular 100 years in the future.

The nod to "Evil Dead" was one thing, but this is a whole other level. One of the strangest aspects of the first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" is repeated references to 2012's "Ice Age: Continental Drift." In a flashback, Joe (Alex Lawther) watches the film. Later in the show, Joe tries to resign from his position by telling the robot attendant, "Have a heart, or face my fury." Wendy (Sydney Chandler), who contains the mind of Joe's sister Marcy (Florence Bensberg), hacks into the robot and says, "Or face your furry what?" This wordplay is a line from "Continental Drift" that comes accompanied by an off-putting fade-in of Sid the sloth (John Leguizamo).

On the surface, the reason for the inclusion seems readily apparent. It's a film Joe and his sister bonded over when they were kids, and Wendy hacking the robot lets him know, albeit subtly, that she's still out there even thought he believes she's dead. Plus "Ice Age" and "Alien" are both owned by 20th Century Studios, so it makes sense to use something that's already in the studio's library. But there might be a deeper reason why "Ice Age: Continental Drift" shows up in "Alien: Earth."