12 Actors Who Rejected Major Roles And Later Regretted Their Decision

Like all ordinary people, actors experience regret. They might rue taking on a specific role if the part hampers their career in some way — the cast of 2019's "Cats" must've collectively wished they had said no after viewing the kitty litter-infested final product. But other times, performers may look back at parts they turned down for whatever reason and deeply question, "Why didn't I just say yes?"

These regrettably rejected roles open up an alternate universe of possibilities, where fans question if they could have done a better job than who was eventually cast. Would Burt Reynolds have made a suave James Bond? Perhaps Arnold Schwarzenegger might have added more muscle and star power to "The Rock?" And did Ethan Hawke have what it took to be a good and brooding Batman? No one will ever know the definitive answers here (yes to all three examples listed though), but that won't stop the debates from continuing for the rest of eternity.

It's time we take a journey down memory lane to discover some of the biggest what-ifs in casting history. Here are the actors who rejected major roles and later regretted their decision.