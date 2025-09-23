An Underrated Dwayne Johnson Disaster Movie Is Dominating Netflix's Charts

While it may not be among the disaster films you need to see before you die, 2015's "San Andreas" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson still makes for a worthy addition to the genre. And if recent Netflix stats have anything to say about it, plenty of viewers are in line with that sentiment.

Named after one of the most famous fault lines in the world, the movie centers around a catastrophic earthquake that essentially triggers an apocalyptic event. Johnson plays a rescue pilot for the L.A. fire department who has to not only save the city but also his relationship with his family in the process. It's all standard disaster movie fare, but the always charismatic Johnson carries the otherwise cliched material into genuine crowd pleaser territory.

If anything, the film makes for an incredible effect showcase, earning four Visual Effects Society award nominations, three of which focused on the photorealistic quality of the work. While a modest success at the worldwide box office compared to other blockbusters from the same year such as "Jurassic World," "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," and even Johnson's own "Furious 7," "San Andreas" was nevertheless a profitable venture with a total gross of $475 million. However, while it never topped the box office charts during its initial release, the movie is seeing new life on Netflix.