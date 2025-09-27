12 Best Movies Like The Northman
After mesmerizing audiences with "The Lighthouse," director Robert Eggers came back in 2022 with a different kind of film, the action epic "The Northman." Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the movie chronicles the life of a Viking warrior on a mission of vengeance. With Eggers behind the camera and co-writing the script, it all becomes a deeply layered story that looks at the philosophical themes of love and grief, instead of a mindless action flick. It even explores some esoteric ideas about existence.
"The Northman" is adapted from an ancient work called "Gesta Danorum," a Danish history written by 12th-century author Saxo Grammaticus (it's the source of that popular "Hamlet" parallel). Skarsgård inhabits the role of Amleth, a Viking prince forced to flee the kingdom when his uncle, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), murders his father, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke), usurping the throne. Years later, with the help of a young sorceress (Taylor-Joy), Amleth plots his revenge and seeks out his uncle to exact retribution.
Lauded by critics, "The Northman" is a stirring drama and action blockbuster blended with deeper meaning that earned a place on our list of the best films of 2022. If you've just come to the end of Amleth's quest, we've put together a list of worthy successors for you to watch next.
Conan the Barbarian
While "The Northman" is a drama with deep themes and an undercurrent of allegory, it's also a no-holds-barred action movie. If you strip away the veneer, what you're left with is something similar to the '80s sword-and-sandal classic, "Conan the Barbarian." The film was a vehicle for bodybuilder-turned-actor Arnold Schwarzenegger when he was still relatively unknown, but its success established him as both a movie star and big-screen hero.
Based on the pulp novels by author Robert E. Howard, "Conan the Barbarian" was written by acclaimed screenwriter Oliver Stone and directed by "Red Dawn" helmer John Milius. The story they crafted is, on the surface, much like "The Northman," with a mighty muscled warrior out for revenge for the death of his family at the hands of a tyrant. This time, it's the mother and father of our hero, Conan (Schwarzenegger), who must be avenged at the hands of the wicked warlord known as Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones).
A simpler, more straightforward precursor to films like "The Northman," "Conan the Barbarian" is brimming with moments of sex, violence, and gore that even longtime Conan fans have forgotten about. Though there's little beyond the bare bones story of a sword-wielding warrior looking for vengeance, if that's what you're looking for, this is the movie for you.
Nosferatu
Part of what makes "The Northman" special is filmmaker Robert Eggers. It might go without saying that you should dip your toe into the wider pond of Eggers' filmography, beginning with his 2024 masterpiece, "Nosferatu."
A remake of one of cinema's most iconic horror films, "Nosferatu" tells a story loosely based on Bram Stoker's "Dracula." Set in the early half of the 19th century, the film stars Bill Skarsgård as a vampire — a nosferatu, in Romanian — who goes by the name of Count Orlok. He's a creature of the night, with a psychic connection to a woman named Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). When Ellen's husband, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), travels to Transylvania to meet the brooding Count Orlok to inquire about a real estate holding, it begins a tale of obsession that threatens to destroy all of their lives. Orlok wields a supernatural control over the Hutters — and only Albin Eberhart von Franz (Willem Dafoe), an expert on the occult, may be able to put an end to the madness.
A uniquely gothic horror story, Eggers's ability to channel the chilling atmosphere of Victorian-era terror will have you biting your nails. Just as "The Northman" is a revenge story with philosophical undertones, "Nosferatu" is a story of obsession.
The Woman King
"The Northman" is more of an experience than a story of revenge and conquest. Likewise, "The Woman King" is a tale of warriors in a bloody story that's also an awe-inspiring spectacle better felt rather than simply viewed. Like "The Northman," it takes audiences back in time to a period that was ruled by brutality, exploring the hidden history of a region that few Americans learn about in school.
"The Woman King" begins in 1823 in the West African kingdom of Dahomey, where we meet a tribe of women warriors known as the Agojie and their leader, General Nanisca (Viola Davis). They've freed a group of enslaved people from the Oyo Empire, and now there's a real fear of a full-scale war between two kingdoms. To prepare, Nanisca begins training a new army of women soldiers, and one recruit stands out from the rest. She's a young woman named Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), a brash but skilled fighter who's hiding her past, and who refuses to play by the rules. Only together can the army hope to defeat the Oyo, who have made powerful new alliances.
A stunning film with a lavish visual style, the film explores similar themes of family, grief, and revenge. It's also one of the best action war movies in recent years, even if "The Woman King" gets a few things wrong about the truth.
Valhalla Rising
Watching "The Northman" may make you fall in love with the Viking era, and if you're looking for more, "Valhalla Rising" is the first movie you should queue up. It also comes from the mind of a visionary director like Robert Eggers. This time, it's Norwegian filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn, who reunites with star Mads Mikkelsen from their earlier film, "Pusher."
Like "The Northman," the action in "Valhalla Rising" takes place during the Viking era around the year 1,000 A.D., and that's where we find a grizzled warrior named One Eye (Mikkelsen). More than just missing his eye, One Eye is also mute. Formerly enslaved, One Eye escaped his masters, and now finds himself wandering the forsaken lands alone. Guided by visions and dreams, One Eye is eventually befriended by a young boy. Together, the warrior and his child companion encounter a ship of crusaders on a search for the Holy Land, clash with violent marauders, and battle the bitter elements on a quest to find a new life.
A grim, sometimes downright bleak drama about a man in search of his soul, "Valhalla Rising" has a familiar feel that will resonate with fans of "The Northman." It's also one of Mikkelsen's most haunting performances, proving just how good an actor he is by offering a terrifying performance through body language alone. Next to "The Northman," it might be one of the best Viking movies ever made.
The Revenant
As in "The Northman," the hero of "The Revenant" is on a quest for revenge and forced to trek across long stretches of wilderness to spill the blood necessary to get justice. It's not set quite as far back as "The Northman," and these warriors wield guns instead of swords. But like Robert Eggers' film, it's a story of grit, tenacity, and the sheer will to stay alive in a land where even Mother Nature seems out to kill. It's also, perhaps surprisingly, inspired by a true story.
"The Revenant" is directed by Academy Award-winner Alejandro González Iñárritu, written by Mark L. Smith (who won an Oscar for his efforts here), and features an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, and Will Poulter. DiCaprio stars as the real-life fur trapper Hugh Glass, who is left to die by most of his cohorts after being mauled by a bear. Worse, fellow trapper John Fitzgerald (Hardy) kills Glass' son Hawk (Forrest Goodluck) in front of him, just to make sure he gets some extra pay. Furious, the slowly dying Glass must gather every last ounce of strength to stay alive and seek vengeance.
Ominous and visceral in equal measure, "The Revenant" is a survivalist nightmare and revenge story all rolled into one. It's the perfect chaser for fans of "The Northman."
Macbeth (2015)
In many ways, "The Northman" is a new take on a classic tale of family tragedy and revenge against all odds. Short of "Hamlet" itself, there's no better similar tale than Shakespeare's "Macbeth," one of the most celebrated stories ever told. Written in the early 17th century, this Shakespeare classic has been adapted numerous times for cinema, with one of the latest being a perfect point of comparison for fans of "The Northman."
"Macbeth" is a family drama where murder and betrayal sit at the heart of the story, and violence is a means to an end. For those unfamiliar, this Shakespearean tragedy follows a nobleman's ascent to the throne of Scotland, after he learns of his future from a group of seers. Along the way, rivals seek to thwart his quest for the throne, fearing his brutality will bring doom to the kingdom.
While 2021's "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Denzel Washington, is an equally acclaimed version of the story, the 2015 adaptation starring Michael Fassbender is an even stronger title for audiences who enjoyed Robert Eggers' film. From its intense action and bloody violence, to the equally dismal tone, it's the perfect watch for those broadly curious about the Shakespearean origins of the story told in "The Northman."
The Green Knight
In many ways, "The Northman" feels like an A24 film. It's a dark, gloomy drama populated by emotionally complex characters in a story simmering with slow-burning tension. Well, there is at least one A24 film with a similarly stylized approach and a revenge-fueled story set at a time of great upheaval: "The Green Knight," from writer-director David Lowery, and based on the classic Middle-English poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight."
"Slumdog Millionaire" star Dev Patel is Sir Gawain, the favored nephew of King Arthur of Camelot (Sean Harris). Unable to attain knighthood due to his lack of accomplishments in battle, Gawain sets his sights on proving himself to his uncle and the court. He gets his chance when the Green Knight (Ralph Ineson), a fearsome warrior summoned by magic, arrives before King Arthur and offers his green axe to any man who can land a blow against him. After severing the head of the Green Knight, Gawain must travel to the Green Chapel and receive a strike from the magical being in return.
The film follows Gawain's quest as he hopes to demonstrate his fierceness in battle and earn his knightly title, in a unique take on the classic hero's journey. With its own distinctive style and feel, "The Green Knight" is perhaps the best cinematic adaptation of this epic medieval poem.
The Seventh Seal
Robert Eggers has a penchant for hiding deeper stories beneath action, adventure, and horror. His films feel influenced by the work of Ingmar Bergman, one of Hollywood's most acclaimed directors, and whose film "The Seventh Seal" is widely considered one of the best movies ever made – including by us. The film stars the legendary Max von Sydow as a crusading knight on a long journey home from the war.
Along the way back to his homeland, Antonius Block (von Sydow) discovers the world he left behind is in ruins, scourged by the Black Death. He's also lost his faith in God. Accompanied by his squire, Jöns (Gunnar Björnstrand), Block encounters a strange figure in black who claims to be nothing less than Death himself (Bengt Ekerot). Challenging Death to a chess match, Block engages in a battle of wits as well as a battle of words. The pair spar over the chessboard not just with their pawns, but with the scales of life itself, debating the nature of existence, God, good, and evil.
Much like "The Northman," "The Seventh Seal" tells a story through striking imagery and visual language. The real meat of "The Seventh Seal," though, is its subtext. The film's deep, philosophical debate turns the film into a moving existential study of man, while Bergman's brilliant direction makes it a masterpiece of filmmaking — in its day and today.
The 13th Warrior
Following the blockbuster success of "Jurassic Park," studios lined up to turn more of author Michael Crichton's work into feature films, hoping to capture similar success. This led to some awful adaptations like "Congo" and "Timeline," and in 1999 came a big-screen version of his historical fiction novel, "Eaters of the Dead." Retitled "The 13th Warrior," it's a loose retelling of the legend of Beowulf. Mixed with a few historical elements from 10th-century Baghdad, the film tells a story much like "The Northman," even featuring some conflict with a similar band of Norsemen.
In "The 13th Warrior," Antonio Banderas stars as a fictionalized version of the real Ahmad ibn Fadlan, an explorer known for his travels across the Eastern world. When the story begins, ibn Fadlan is sent as an ambassador to the Vulga Bolgars, but encounters a tribe of Norsemen instead. This tribe includes the mighty Buliwyf (Vladimir Kulich), the son of the recently deceased king, who intends to prove himself the successor to the throne. Impressed by these battle-hardened Vikings, ibn Fadlan joins them in their fight against a powerful evil, a version of the mythical Grendel that will threaten them all.
A mix of dark drama and blockbuster action, "The 13th Warrior" boasts a mix of adrenaline-pumping battle scenes with complex characters. It's a new twist on an ancient classic. Though its extravagant budget is a big reason why it flopped at the box office, it's also why it still works as a visual treat.
Yojimbo
Flash back to the 1950s, and you'll find another director who tells stories much like Robert Eggers. He's the legend of Japanese cinema, Akira Kurosawa. If you don't know the name, you certainly know his work, which includes his masterpiece, "The Seven Samurai" (the original version of "The Magnificent Seven"), "The Hidden Fortress (which had a big influence on George Lucas), and "Rashomon," a film that still influences the way we tell stories today. Of his films, "Yojimbo" is the closest you'll find to something like "The Northman," featuring a mighty warrior and drifter (Toshiro Mifune) who battles evil on a mission to find justice in a forsaken land.
"Yojimbo" begins in the mid-19th century, where that fierce warrior wanders into a small town that has come under the control of two criminal Yakuza factions who are now at war with one another. Corruption runs rampant in the town, and the gambling trade is the source of conflict for the Yakuza. Their war for supremacy in the streets has left innocent citizens caught in the crossfire. Despite warnings to leave, the warrior is determined to end the violence that no one else seems able to stop — and he'll do it with his swordsman skills and an unstoppable force of will.
The Last Duel
"The Northman" is a unique story among revenge films. Similar can also be said of "The Last Duel." Set in France in the early 14th century, "The Last Duel" is directed by Ridley Scott. It's based on a true story, adapted from "The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France" by Eric Jager, which tells the story of the last sanctioned duel in French history. It happened between a French knight named Jean de Carrouges and his squire, Jacques le Gris.
Matt Damon stars as de Carrouges, who accuses his friend le Gris (Adam Driver) of raping his wife. Protecting his and his wife's honor, de Carrouges challenges his friend to a duel that will end with one of them dead. But what makes "The Last Duel" so enthralling isn't the duel itself, but Scott's unique choice to tell the story in a "Rashomon" style, with three versions of the duel playing out from three different perspectives. Like "The Northman," "The Last Duel" is full of medieval drama, with a dark tone that belies the grim nature of life in a more barbaric time.
The King
Before he starred in "Dune," Timothée Chalamet led a dreary medieval drama about a future king who fights his way to victory in a bloody war. It's a film that feels a lot like "The Northman," even if the story and setup aren't so similar. That's owed largely to the striking direction of David Michôd and cinematographer Adam Arkapaw, the man responsible for "True Detective" and Michael Fassbender's "Macbeth."
Based on historical accounts and, more importantly, Shakespeare's "Henry IV," the film boasts an all-star cast that includes Joel Edgerton (who also co-wrote the script), Lily-Rose Depp, Ben Mendelsohn, Sean Harris, and Robert Pattinson. When we meet the future king, he's just Prince Hal (Chalamet), and he's a young man uninterested in the life of a politician. He's far more concerned with keeping the lavish lifestyle of a member of the royal court. When his brother Thomas (Dean-Charles Chaplain) becomes his father's choice of heir, Hal decides he actually does want that glory for himself and sets out to prove himself the rightful heir to the throne. If you know a little history (or Shakespeare's "Henriad" collection of plays), you know Prince Hal has a long road ahead.