12 Best Movies Like The Northman

After mesmerizing audiences with "The Lighthouse," director Robert Eggers came back in 2022 with a different kind of film, the action epic "The Northman." Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Taylor-Joy, the movie chronicles the life of a Viking warrior on a mission of vengeance. With Eggers behind the camera and co-writing the script, it all becomes a deeply layered story that looks at the philosophical themes of love and grief, instead of a mindless action flick. It even explores some esoteric ideas about existence.

"The Northman" is adapted from an ancient work called "Gesta Danorum," a Danish history written by 12th-century author Saxo Grammaticus (it's the source of that popular "Hamlet" parallel). Skarsgård inhabits the role of Amleth, a Viking prince forced to flee the kingdom when his uncle, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), murders his father, King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke), usurping the throne. Years later, with the help of a young sorceress (Taylor-Joy), Amleth plots his revenge and seeks out his uncle to exact retribution.

Lauded by critics, "The Northman" is a stirring drama and action blockbuster blended with deeper meaning that earned a place on our list of the best films of 2022. If you've just come to the end of Amleth's quest, we've put together a list of worthy successors for you to watch next.