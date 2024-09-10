The Real-Life Legal Issues Of The Mentalist's Simon Baker, Explained

From 2008 to 2015, fan-favorite CBS crime drama "The Mentalist" was a fine example of the police procedural subgenre where a layperson with special skills helps the law enforcement in difficult cases. The untold truth of "The Mentalist" reveals that the show was immaculately designed to present the titular character, self-admitted fraudulent psychic Patrick Jane (Simon Baker), as a Sherlock Holmes-style detective figure whose observational talents make up for his general unwillingness to follow rules. Over the course of the show, Baker's eccentric character has his share of trouble with the law – and in the real world, the Australian actor has also faced legal issues.

On the night of July 20, Australian authorities caught Baker driving a car while under the influence of alcohol near his Byron Bay, New South Wales home. His lawyer represented him in court on September 4, pleading guilty for the actor's DUI charge. Baker wasn't present for the September 4 court date, but is expected to be there when he receives his sentence on September 11.

Penalties for driving under the influence in New South Wales vary. As maximum punishments for first offenders like Baker go, the court could potentially sentence him to as much as 18 months in prison, and give him a fine that translates to roughly $2,200. The actor can also expect to lose his right to drive for at least 12 months, and will have to attend a court-mandated Alcohol Interlock Program.