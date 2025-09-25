The 12 Best Movies About Mermaids

It's not for nothing that Disney's 1989 adaptation of the dark and disturbing Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale "The Little Mermaid" is probably the most iconic mermaid movie of all time. To be sure, there are several other film versions of "The Little Mermaid" that we could just as well cite: The 1968 Soviet animated short by Ivan Aksenchuk is a triumph of stylistic innovation, Tomoharu Katsumata's 1975 anime take is lush and reverent to the source material, and 1976 saw both Czech and Soviet live-action arthouse versions that should satisfy anyone who likes their fairy tales a little more avant-garde.

But, as far as guaranteed mass appeal goes, there's just no beating the movie that kicked off the Disney Renaissance and reinvented American animated cinema for a new generation. Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, with songs by the powerhouse duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken, and featuring the angel-voiced Jodi Benson in the role of Ariel, Disney's "The Little Mermaid" is an ecstatic feat of beauty and emotion. This story of a mermaid princess who longs to get to know the human world above water is packed to the gills with unforgettable moments (as well as details you probably missed as a kid). Even after nearly four decades of cultural omnipresence, it still sparks the same childlike wonder, and still works our tear ducts.