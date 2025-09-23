12 Movies With High Rotten Tomatoes Scores That Are Actually Overrated

To be fair, there's no such thing (so far) as a bad "Toy Story" movie. But we can probably all agree that "Toy Story 3," which sees a teenage Andy heading off to college and passing on his beloved toys to young Bonnie, ties up the franchise in such a nice little bow that they could have just ended things there.

Instead, 2019's "Toy Story 4" gives us a strange little story where the toys — and Woody (Tom Hanks) in particular — contemplate the idea of becoming free-range rather than finding their way back to Bonnie. After all this time being there for the kids in their lives, maybe it's time for them to begin to live for themselves. (As ever, the narrative of the toys always serves as much more of a metaphor for the parental experience than anything else.)

While that's fully valid, it is kind of a bummer to see Woody become disillusioned with the idea of belonging to a little kid, rejecting the emotional intimacy of that relationship in favor of something less meaningful. It's especially jarring after watching him wax poetically about how important it is for the toys to be there for their child rather than seek the personal glory of being the favorite, only to do an about-face as soon as he himself becomes a neglected toy.