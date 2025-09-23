John Cena Credits His Career To A Movie With A 0% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

John Cena isn't like many movie stars. He heeded the wisdom of a classic Oasis song and refuses to look back in anger at his career — unlike Ryan Reynolds who openly lists the role he regrets taking. Instead, Cena remains complimentary of early roles that he has every right to trash. Even so, can the positive-minded actor put in a good word for "Fred: The Movie," a notoriously rotten film? Yeah, he can.

"Fred: The Movie," based on the character Fred Figglehorn from Lucas Cruikshank's YouTube channel, isn't exactly revered like "Paddington" or "Citizen Kane." This 2010 comedy holds a rare 0% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the film, Cena plays Dad Figglehorn, Fred's jacked imaginary father who pops up when Fred needs words of wisdom or affirmation. It's a role that Cena reprised for the sequels, "Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred" and "Fred 3: Camp Fred."

Despite the negative reaction toward the series, especially "Fred: The Movie," Cena credits the career he's had to these films. "It wasn't until the 'Fred' movies, where I could parody myself — and that was kind of the start of all that — where I could have fun with the process and expect nothing out of it," Cena told YouTuber Chris Van Vliet. "Where it's like, 'Stop looking at this as a vehicle, and start looking at this as creative fun.' And then I fell in love with falling into other characters."