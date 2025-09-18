A 2025 Superhero Flop With A 87% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Getting A Home Release Very Soon

It was a big hit with critics and sits at a 87% "fresh" approval score on Rotten Tomatoes, but had an extremely quiet and short shelf life at the box office. "The Toxic Avenger" slid in and out of theaters over the course of a few weeks, but those who missed it on the big screen can watch it on demand and via other digital mediums on September 30, 2025. As of this writing, there's no word yet on a physical home video release for the film.

This low-budget remake stars Peter Dinklage as Winston Gooze, a janitor who ends up being exposed to toxic waste which transforms him into the titular superhero. His mission? To save his son, get revenge on the Garbanger family (played by Kevin Bacon and Elijah Wood) for their wicked, environment-destroying ways, and maybe put his whole family back together. In spite of attempts at getting the movie some grassroots attention, however, Toxie took a box office tumble. But the original film was never a huge hit at the box office either.