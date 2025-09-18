Roger Ebert Gave A Perfect Score To A Thrilling Movie With Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly

"Yellowstone" follows the Dutton family in their quest for power in the wide open regions of Montana. The show's cast, headed by Kevin Costner, have become sought-after names, from Luke Grimes to Cole Hauser. But the biggest beneficiary of the show's success might be co-star Kelly Reilly, who plays ruthlessly unpredictable Dutton daughter Beth, who even once shot a scene with real wolves while playing the part. With the show being a hit, fans are rediscovering O'Reilly's body of work, including a film that the late famed critic Roger Ebert handed a rare perfect score to: The 2012 Denzel Washington drama "Flight."

"Flight" tells the story of embattled pilot Whip (Washington), who saves a plane full of passengers during a potentially deadly air journey. His miraculous flying makes him a hero, which puts him under an uncomfortable microscope as an adoring public looks into his checkered past. Reilly co-stars as Nicole Maggen, a woman who bonds with Washington's character over their struggle with sobriety.

Nominated for two Academy Awards, "Flight" was well-reviewed by critics, but was never considered one of the best movies of 2012. Ebert felt differently, awarding "Flight" a perfect four stars, lauding Washington, who took a pay cut to help get the film made, for his "brave and tortured performance," deeming it one of the veteran actor's best roles. And with Reilly opposite the Oscar-winner, Ebert made no bones about the movie's quality, labeling it "nearly flawless."