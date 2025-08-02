Kelly Reilly Shot One Of Beth Dutton's Wildest Yellowstone Scenes With Real Wolves

While there was no controversy related to the wolves used on the set of "Yellowstone," the show did run afoul of animal rights activists on multiple occasions. In 2018, a whistleblower published accusations through PETA that an actual cow was slaughtered for a scene used in the program. Paramount Network and the show's producers vehemently denied the accusations via a statement released through The Wrap, though PETA insisted its sources were correct.

One of the show's actors has debunked concerns over scenes some fans felt involved unnecessarily cruel actions towards animals, such as when Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) and Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) are forced to watch as a number of dogs are shot. Fans were concerned that the moment might encourage viewers to treat animals poorly and found the series' overall treatment of such issues appalling.

Forrie J Smith, who played Lloyd on "Yellowstone," ultimately spoke out on his Instagram, defending the storylines along with how the show treats its animal actors. He said in part, "Not one horse or animal has been harmed or put down on Yellowstone! [Series creator] Taylor Sheridan is very conscientious about the animals we use in our scenes!" Since Sheridan runs his own ranch and the show often uses his own horses, cattle, etc. on the set, Smith's statement is one you can probably accept at face value no matter if you agree with the show's tendency to depict animal mistreatment or not.