Gerard Butler's Beloved Crime Thriller With A Cult Following Is Streaming For Free

"Den of Thieves: Pantera" may have made less money than the first film (with a higher budget at $40 million), but Lionsgate clearly believes in this franchise. Shortly after "Pantera" came out in January 2025, the news broke that "Den of Thieves 3" was in active development. And fans of the franchise don't have to worry about such a long break between "Pantera" and the third installment, as director Christian Gudegast told The Hollywood Reporter that the third film is "already pitched. It's already done. We're ready to go. We're feeling very good about it"

No doubt Gudegast and his team want to strike while the iron's hot, as the "Pantera" production faced one setback after another. Naturally, there were COVID-19 lockdowns that impeded progress, but that was only the beginning. Gerard Butler suffered an injury that delayed filming even more, and Gudegast further explained to THR, "We were probably going to go shoot it in Croatia and Serbia. But then the war with Ukraine hit, and we had to move out of that zone because everyone from the Ukraine went down to where we were going to shoot it."

With "Den of Thieves" easily accessible on Tubi, there are more chances for it to build out its fanbase, who could turn out in greater droves for a threequel. And it doesn't have to end there. "Den of Thieves" is clearly setting itself up to be a grimier "Fast and Furious"-type franchise, and there are plenty more globe-trotting adventures to be had beyond a third story. To keep you busy until the next entry comes out, there are plenty of movies like "Den of Thieves," from "The Italian Job" to "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans," that you can also watch on Tubi.