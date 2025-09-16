HBO's Canceled Game Of Thrones Successor Is Finding A New Audience Years Later

"Westworld" was initially touted as HBO's attempt at extending its fantasy genre dominance after the mega-hit that was "Game of Thrones." The dystopian science fiction Western drama started strongly but seemed to stumble just as things were getting interesting, ultimately failing to live up to the hype. This engrossing show from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy is finally getting the recognition it deserves thanks to its sudden success on the iTunes PVOD, though it's sadly come years too late to save it from cancellation.

The first season of "Westworld" is the most critically acclaimed of the bunch with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87%. That score dropped for Season 2 and again for Season 3, though what's interesting is that the fourth and final season bucked that trend, doing better than the one that came before it with the critics. Unfortunately, by that point, it was too late. The show was struggling with dwindling audience numbers, with viewers apparently growing frustrated with the increasingly complex twists and turns — the "Westworld" timeline is notoriously tricky to grasp.

Season 4 experienced a seismic 80% decline in viewership and "Westworld" came to a close with an ending that divided fans. Even so, nobody expected HBO to pull the plug on "Westworld," given that it had become one of the premium television network's flagship shows. Was the decision made too hastily? If the new surge in interest is anything to go by, the answer could well be yes. Users on iTunes have been devouring the show, which jumped up seven spots to number 16 in the charts in a single day.