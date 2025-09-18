Nicolas Cage Has No Regrets About Turning Down This Billion-Dollar, Oscar-Winning Franchise

Nicolas Cage has done it all. He's been an action star, a superhero, and a voice actor. The Oscar-winning actor has had such an enviable career in Hollywood that he doesn't even think twice about the time he missed out on one of the most iconic comedy roles of all time.

Everyone knows Mike Myers as the voice of Shrek, but in an alternate timeline, Cage is the world's favorite ogre. When directors Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson adapted "Shrek" from a 1990s children's book, they knew they needed a top-notch performer in the lead role. The actor playing Shrek needed to be equally good at getting laughs and sympathy from the audience, and they considered several different performers for the role. Famously, Chris Farley voiced Shrek in test footage before his death in 1997, but the filmmakers also offered the part to Cage.

In 2013 Cage told The Sun that while he considered taking the role, he ultimately turned it down because he didn't want to look like an ogre, even in animation. "Shrek" went on to win an Oscar, and the one-off movie turned into a vast franchise with sequels, TV show tie-ins, and spinoff movies. Though he missed out, Cage has no regrets about turning down "Shrek," and over the years has further elaborated that the real reason he turned down the role has less to do with Shrek's looks than his ability to relate to kids.