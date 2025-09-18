An Iconic Breaking Bad Scene Wasn't Improvised, According To Bryan Cranston

What are the most unforgettable scenes in the entire "Breaking Bad" franchise? Fans will probably picture the image of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) brandishing a gun in his underwear, or the dramatic Lily of the Valley reveal. Of course, we would be remiss not to mention the pizza scene.

In this scene, Walt brings a pizza to his wife Skylar (Anna Gunn), who has just divorced her husband after discovering he has been cooking meth. Walt assumes that Skylar will welcome him back with open arms if he shows up with a smile and a pizza. Naturally, this does not go the way he hopes. After Skylar shuts him out, Walt grows angry, and mid-tantrum, he flings the whole pizza onto the roof, where it sits rotting in the hot sun until the next episode.

Vince Gilligan never expected this "Breaking Bad" moment to be such a big deal, but it instantly became iconic. So iconic, in fact, that many fans have made the journey to the Albuquerque home where the show was filmed to throw pizzas on the roof. The move is so random, so unexpected, that some fans assume it must have been improvised. How could anyone have planned that? However, in one interview, Bryan Cranston finally settled the question once and for all.