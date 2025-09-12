Pierce Brosnan's Knives Out Replacement Suffers Major Netflix Viewership Decline

Netflix loves its murder mysteries, as demonstrated by the streamer going all in with Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" sequels. The streaming giant hoped to replicate the formula with "The Thursday Murder Club," a quirky adaptation of Richard Osman's 2020 novel that stars Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, and Pierce Brosnan. Directed by Chris Columbus of "Home Alone" and "Harry Potter" fame, "The Thursday Murder Club" follows four pensioners — Elizabeth Best (Mirren), Ron Ritchie (Brosnan), Ibrahim Arif (Kingsley), and Joyce Meadowcroft (Imrie) — who work together to attempt to solve a murder at their retirement village, Coopers Chase.

Despite a warm critical reception (the film secured a snazzy 77% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and a star studded cast, the movie isn't turning out to be the mega-hit Netflix may have imagined. According to FlixPatrol, as of September 12, 2025, "The Thursday Murder Club" slipped out of the domestic top 10 charts. By comparison, "KPop Demon Hunters" continues to prove that it's far from done, done, done, as it still occupies the number two spot on the list, despite it being on the platform a few months longer than the retirement home murder mystery.

So, what's the problem here? Even though "The Thursday Murder Club" received a good reception from reviewers, the general audience hasn't been as enamored with the movie. At the time of this writing, the audience rating is 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, lending credence to the perception that this isn't a movie fans of "Knives Out" have to watch.